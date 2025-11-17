HCLTech in collaboration with Nvidia launches physical AI innovation lab

IT services major HCLTech on Monday launched an innovation lab in Santa Clara, California, in collaboration with Nvidia to help enterprises explore, incubate and scale industry applications of physical AI and cognitive robotics.

Integrated withglobal AI lab network, the dedicated facility will combine the power of the Nvidia technology stack and its core platforms, such as Nvidia Omniverse, Nvidia Metropolis, Nvidia Isaac Sim, Nvidia Jetson and Nvidia Holoscan, with HCLTech’s growing set of physical AI solutions, which include VisionX, Kinetic AI, IEdgeX and SmartTwin, to help G2000 organisations experiment, incubate and scale physical AI initiatives for increased competitiveness.

“Generative physical AI is set to revolutionise industrial automation, but bridging the gap from digital simulation to real-world deployment remains a critical challenge,” said Deepu Talla, vice-president of robotics and edge AI at Nvidia.

“By combining HCLTech’s global AI engineering capabilities with Nvidia’s cutting-edge platforms, this new collaboration marks a pivotal step in strengthening our synergy in the physical AI space. It empowers enterprises to reimagine physical operations, driving breakthroughs in robotics, automation, safety and operational intelligence, reinforcing our commitment to scaling AI-led transformation across industries and further deepening our strategic collaboration with Nvidia,” said Vijay Guntur, chief technology officer and head of ecosystems at HCLTech.