Home / Companies / News / HCLTech in collaboration with Nvidia launches physical AI innovation lab

HCLTech in collaboration with Nvidia launches physical AI innovation lab

HCLTech partners with Nvidia to launch a Santa Clara lab that helps global enterprises build, test and scale physical AI and robotics solutions for next-gen industrial automation

As the 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Panagariya, takes feedback from stakeholders, some states have complained to it that the Centre is increasingly taking recourse to cess and surcharge to circumvent its recommendations on tax devolution
HCLTech has several G2000 organisations as clients in this space, including a leading port company, the world’s leading hi-tech player and a European-based mining company.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT services major HCLTech on Monday launched an innovation lab in Santa Clara, California, in collaboration with Nvidia to help enterprises explore, incubate and scale industry applications of physical AI and cognitive robotics.
 
Integrated with HCLTech’s global AI lab network, the dedicated facility will combine the power of the Nvidia technology stack and its core platforms, such as Nvidia Omniverse, Nvidia Metropolis, Nvidia Isaac Sim, Nvidia Jetson and Nvidia Holoscan, with HCLTech’s growing set of physical AI solutions, which include VisionX, Kinetic AI, IEdgeX and SmartTwin, to help G2000 organisations experiment, incubate and scale physical AI initiatives for increased competitiveness.
 
“Generative physical AI is set to revolutionise industrial automation, but bridging the gap from digital simulation to real-world deployment remains a critical challenge,” said Deepu Talla, vice-president of robotics and edge AI at Nvidia.
 
“By combining HCLTech’s global AI engineering capabilities with Nvidia’s cutting-edge platforms, this new collaboration marks a pivotal step in strengthening our synergy in the physical AI space. It empowers enterprises to reimagine physical operations, driving breakthroughs in robotics, automation, safety and operational intelligence, reinforcing our commitment to scaling AI-led transformation across industries and further deepening our strategic collaboration with Nvidia,” said Vijay Guntur, chief technology officer and head of ecosystems at HCLTech.
 
HCLTech’s physical AI solutions combine robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent edge technologies with AI, simulation and digital twins, helping enterprises boost productivity, resilience and sustainability in real-world environments.
 
Today, HCLTech has several G2000 organisations as clients in this space, including a leading port company, the world’s leading hi-tech player and a European-based mining company.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Greenbay Infra launches ₹400 cr luxury project, eyes ₹1,000 cr revenue

Infosys launches AI-first model to transform GCCs into innovation hubs

RJ Corp enters green energy with ₹1,743 crore solar unit in Andhra Pradesh

Infosys launches AI-first GCC model to support capability expansion

Reliance Retail to bring German cosmetic brand 'essence' to India

Topics :IT servicesHCLTechNvidiaAI technology

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story