Reliance Retail to bring German cosmetic brand 'essence' to India

Reliance Retail on Monday announced to bring 'essence', Europe's leading cosmetics brand by units sold, to the Indian market, a move which will help the growing beauty business of country's leading retailer.

It has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with cosnova Beauty, the Germany-based global cosmetics company, said a statement from Reliance Retail.

"The collaboration strengthens RRL's growing beauty portfolio and will introduce essence's vibrant range of high-quality, affordable, and cruelty-free makeup products to consumers across India," it said.

It will available on the Reliance Retail's integrated omnichannel ecosystem, making the essence range of products accessible across online platforms, beauty stores, and partner retail formats.