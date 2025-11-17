Infosys launches AI-first model to transform GCCs into innovation hubs

IT major Infosys on Monday introduced an AI-first model aimed at speeding up the establishment and transformation of global capability centres into AI-driven hubs that promote innovation and growth.

The solution allows enterprises to redefine their Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as strategic assets that drive innovation, enhance agility, and create competitive advantages in an AI-driven world, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The AI-first GCC Model provides an end-to-end path from comprehensive setup support to scalable talent strategies and operational readiness, while enabling AI-led transformation with production-grade agents and a unified platform fabric.

"Infosys' new GCC model brings together Infosys Agentic Foundry for building and scaling reliable production-grade AI agents, EdgeVerve AI Next as the unified platform to run applied and agentic AI at enterprise scale, and Infosys Topaz, to infuse AI-first services and solutions across the GCC lifecycle," the company said.