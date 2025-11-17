Home / Companies / News / Infosys launches AI-first model to transform GCCs into innovation hubs

Infosys launches AI-first model to transform GCCs into innovation hubs

Furthermore, the offering provides options such as build-operate-transfer (BOT), assisted GCC builds, joint ventures, and partner-hosted models

Infosys
Infosys | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IT major Infosys on Monday introduced an AI-first model aimed at speeding up the establishment and transformation of global capability centres into AI-driven hubs that promote innovation and growth.

The solution allows enterprises to redefine their Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as strategic assets that drive innovation, enhance agility, and create competitive advantages in an AI-driven world, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The AI-first GCC Model provides an end-to-end path from comprehensive setup support to scalable talent strategies and operational readiness, while enabling AI-led transformation with production-grade agents and a unified platform fabric.

"Infosys' new GCC model brings together Infosys Agentic Foundry for building and scaling reliable production-grade AI agents, EdgeVerve AI Next as the unified platform to run applied and agentic AI at enterprise scale, and Infosys Topaz, to infuse AI-first services and solutions across the GCC lifecycle," the company said.

Infosys leverages its experience from over 100 engagements with local GCCs for enterprises, including Lufthansa Systems, zooplus, and Danske Bank, to tackle key challenges businesses face in expanding or transforming their GCCs, it added.

Infosys's AI-First GCC Model features a comprehensive, end-to-end management approach that covers the full lifecycle of GCCs. This includes strategic development, site selection, entity setup, recruitment, and operational launch, allowing a smooth transition from planning to full operational capability.

Furthermore, the offering provides options such as build-operate-transfer (BOT), assisted GCC builds, joint ventures, and partner-hosted models.

"Our AI-first approach, comprehensive GCC lifecycle capabilities, and global delivery excellence uniquely position us to help clients unlock new value. Our dedicated GCC practice will offer speed, scale, and strategic depth essential for the next wave of enterprise Transformation," Satish HC, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RJ Corp enters green energy with ₹1,743 crore solar unit in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Retail to bring German cosmetic brand 'essence' to India

Jaguar Land Rover expands Bengaluru office space with ₹106 cr, 5-year deal

Swiggy signs MoU with upGrad for skill development of delivery partners

Byju's Alpha alleges $533 mn was routed back to founder in new court filing

Topics :Infosys Indian investments into GCCartifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story