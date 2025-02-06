Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HCLTech partners with ChargePoint to drive EV charging technology

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Thursday announced a collaboration with ChargePoint, a provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles, to drive innovation in EV charging software.

According to a release, HCLTech has set up an advanced research and development centre for ChargePoint in Bengaluru.

The centre, inaugurated on Thursday by leadership from both companies, will serve as a central hub for ChargePoint's software development efforts in India.

It aims to leverage HCLTech's engineering capabilities by way of an agile, product-focused operating model, to help ChargePoint deliver scalable and customisable EV charging experiences. 

"India has long been vital to our success, and this is a critical region for our software development. We aim to recruit the brightest talent for this new facility, developing the products which will shape the future of our industry," Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint, said.

Ajay Bahl, Chief Growth Officer, Americas, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, HCLTech, said the company's engineering capabilities and comprehensive portfolio will add to Chargepoint's innovation strategy. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

