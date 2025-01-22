Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HCLTech to inaugurate new facility in Hyderabad, to create 5,000 more jobs

HCLTech to inaugurate new facility in Hyderabad, to create 5,000 more jobs

With the addition of the new center, its footprint will span five centers across the city with a capacity of 8,500 seats, the release added

hcltech

CM Revanth Reddy welcomed HCLTech's expansion plans

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Technology major HCLTech, is expanding its global delivery footprint here with the launch of a new tech center that is expected to provide 5,000 additional jobs, officials said.

The announcement came after the meeting of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu with the global CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, C Vijayakumar, on the inaugural day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here in Davos on Tuesday.

The new center in an area of 3,20,000 sqft will be providing cutting-edge cloud, AI and digital transformation solutions to global clients across industries such as hi-tech, life sciences and financial services, an official press release said.

 

"Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, has been a key location on HCLTech's global network. The new center will bring cutting edge capabilities to our global client base and contribute to the local technology ecosystem" Vijaykumar said.

He invited the CM and IT Minister to formally inaugurate the new tech centre next month.

Also Read

HCL Tech

IT major HCLTech expands its global delivery footprint in Hyderabad

equity trading volumes, share market

Infosys, TCS, Wipro: How to trade IT stocks post Q3 results; guide here

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Nifty options hint max pain at 23,450; Adani Energy, UBL see short-covering

hcltech

Jefferies, CLSA, Morgan Stanley retain 'Hold' on HCLTech despite Q3 miss

PremiumC Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech

Noteworthy changes looming in biz landscape: HCLTech's C Vijayakumar

Revanth Reddy welcomed HCLTech's expansion plans and said 'The new tech centre reaffirms Hyderabad's continued attraction for global IT companies and further consolidates its position as a leading IT hub in the world.'

Sridhar Babu emphasised that the state government is committed to strengthening the tech and innovation ecosystem in Hyderabad with special focus on expanding it to tier 2 and tier 3 cities to promote jobs for local youth.

He assured full support to facilitate HCLTech's continued growth in the state. HCLTech has been present in Hyderabad since 2007.

With the addition of the new center, its footprint will span five centers across the city with a capacity of 8,500 seats, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Swiggi, Zomato

NRAI plans legal action against Zomato, Swiggy over 10-min delivery apps

IDBI bank

IDBI Bank disinvestment progresses, due diligence begins, to end by H1FY26

green energy

Essar Renewables to invest Rs 8,000 cr in Maharashtra green projects

Blue Energy Motors

Blue Energy to invest Rs 3,500 cr to set up Maharashtra electric truck unit

Reliance

Reliance Consumer to acquire SIL, gears up to challenge HUL, Tata in FMCG

Topics : Artificial intelligence HCL Technologies HCLTech HCL Tech BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon