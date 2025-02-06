Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Honeywell International to split into three independent companies

Honeywell plans to separate its aerospace division from its automation business and move ahead with plans to spin off its advanced materials arm

honeywell
The company's shares were up 5.3 per cent in premarket trading.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
Honeywell International is preparing to split into three independent companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. 
Honeywell plans to separate its aerospace division from its automation business and move ahead with plans to spin off its advanced materials arm, the Journal reported. 
Honeywell is expected to provide a portfolio update along with its fourth-quarter earnings later on Thursday. 
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

