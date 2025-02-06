Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IndiGo to damp lease Boeing 787-9 from Norse Atlantic Airways for expansion

IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900s, with an option for 70 more, expected for delivery from 2027

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Budget-carrier IndiGo will damp lease a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from Norse Atlantic Airways, with operations set to begin in March 2025, the Norwegian airlines said in a press release on Thursday. The move is part of IndiGo’s strategy to expand into long-haul routes ahead of its Airbus A350 deliveries from 2027.
 
“This contract represents an important milestone for Norse as we partner with one of the largest and most reputable airlines in the world. We look forward to support IndiGo’s long haul services, and to deliver an exceptional travel experience to their customers” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways.
 
Damp leasing is an arrangement in the aviation industry where an airline leases an aircraft along with partial crew, typically only the cockpit crew (pilots). The lessee airline provides the cabin crew, ground handling, and other operational services.
 

Agreement details

The initial lease term is six months, with an option to extend it to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals. IndiGo will provide cabin crew, while Norse Atlantic will supply pilots, flight crew, and maintenance services.
 
The airline is considering additional aircraft leases from Norse Atlantic as part of its long-haul expansion plans.
 

IndiGo’s fleet and international expansion

Currently, IndiGo flies to 38 international destinations and plans to add two more by March 2025.
 
At the end of 2024, IndiGo had 14 jets on damp lease—two from Turkish Airlines and 12 from Qatar Airways. The airline is expected to lease up to six Boeing 787s from Norse Atlantic, according to earlier reports. IndiGo will also take delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR in 2025, a single-aisle aircraft capable of non-stop flights from India to Western Europe.

IndiGo aims to capture a larger share of India's international travel market, currently dominated by Gulf carriers offering one-stop flights. The airline deploys about 28 per cent of its capacity on international routes, serving destinations from Baku to Bali.
 
To support its long-haul ambitions, IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900s, with an option for 70 more, expected for delivery from 2027.
 
First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

