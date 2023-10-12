Home / Companies / News / Bank of Maharashtra increases lending rate by 10 bps for select tenure

Bank of Maharashtra increases lending rate by 10 bps for select tenure

The rate increase applies to fixed deposits and special schemes as per the period maintained by the bank, the lender said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said it has increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for select tenure by 10 basis points.

The benchmark one-year MCLR, used to price most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home, has been revised upwards to 8.60 per cent from 8.70 per cent, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The revised MCLR has come into effect from October 11, 2023.

At the same time, the Pune-based bank has increased its fixed deposit rates by up to 125 basis points, or 1.25 per cent, with effect from Thursday.

The rate increase applies to fixed deposits and special schemes as per the period maintained by the bank, the lender said in a statement.

The hike in deposit rates will encourage individuals and businesses to save more as there is a sharp increase of 125 bps in deposit rates for the tenure of 46-90 days, it said.

For a tenure of 1-year interest would be 6.50 per cent, and for deposits above one year, customers will enjoy an increase of 25 bps, up to 6.25 per cent, it added.

Also Read

Chart: Corporate fixed deposits offered by various companies

IT companies to focus on fixed price projects to improve margins: Report

Rupay forex cards to your fixed deposits: How today's RBI policy impacts us

What a hike in MCLR means for borrowers: Who gets impacted and who doesn't

BoM hikes fixed deposit rates up to 125 bps, to be effective from Oct 12

90% Indians prefer to watch movies on big screen, reveals BookMyShow survey

Not going to campus for recruitment at the moment, says Infosys CFO

HCLTech trims FY24 growth guidance to 5-6% despite record Q2 deal wins

K P Energy bags order from Aditya Birla Renewables to set up wind project

Delhi HC allows Go First lessors to deploy security around aircraft

Topics :Bank of MaharashtraFixed depositsMCLR hike

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story