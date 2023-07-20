Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank becomes 2nd most valuable company, TCS falls to 3rd place

HDFC Bank becomes 2nd most valuable company, TCS falls to 3rd place

Shares of TCS dipped 0.25 per cent to end at Rs 3,462.35 each. During the day, it fell 1 per cent to Rs 3,436

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shares of HDFC Bank ended at Rs 1,688.50 apiece, up 0.22 per cent on the BSE.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank on Thursday became the second most valuable company by market capitalisation, overtaking IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services.

At the close of trade, HDFC Bank, which recently completed the merger of its mortgage financier parent HDFC into itself, commanded a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 12,72,718.60 crore, which was Rs 5,826.95 crore more than TCS' Rs 12,66,891.65 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of HDFC Bank ended at Rs 1,688.50 apiece, up 0.22 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 0.36 per cent to Rs 1,690.95.

However, shares of TCS dipped 0.25 per cent to end at Rs 3,462.35 each. During the day, it fell 1 per cent to Rs 3,436.

HDFC, the parent of HDFC Bank, merged into the lender on July 1.

The USD 40 billion merger, the largest such deal in the Indian corporate history, was driven by a changing regulatory landscape, which limited the advantages for HDFC continuing as a non-bank lending entity.

Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 17,72,455.70 crore, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank (Rs 6,96,538.85 crore) and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 6,34,941.79 crore) in the top five order.

HDFC Bank is also the country's most valuable bank by mcap followed by ICICI Bank, which commanded a market valuation of Rs 6,96,538.85 crore, and State Bank of India (Rs 5,44,356.70 crore).

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 474.46 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at its fresh all-time closing high of 67,571.90. During the day, it rallied 521.73 points or 0.77 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 67,619.17.

Also Read

Tata Group is India's most valuable brand, Infosys and LIC follow

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

Goldman brings Tom Montag as CEO Solomon looks to bolster board support

United Spirits reports net profit at Rs 477 crore for first quarter

American Airlines raises 2023 profit forecast on strong travel demand

L&T says board will consider share buyback at meeting next week

EU clears $3.2 bn in green subsidies for Thyssenkrupp, ArcelorMittal

Topics :HDFC BankBSETCSmarket valuation

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story