Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,910 cr via infrastructure bonds for funding projects

HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,910 cr via infrastructure bonds for funding projects

The issue size was Rs 1,000 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 2,000 crore, debt market sources said. These bonds carry an "AAA" rating from CRISIL

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The country’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank, has raised Rs 2,910 crore through infrastructure bonds for funding projects in areas like power, roads, and affordable housing projects. The coupon was fixed at 7.65 per cent for bonds which have a 10-year maturity.

The issue size was Rs 1,000 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 2,000 crore, debt market sources said. These bonds carry an “AAA” rating from CRISIL. The money raised through infrastructure bonds is excluded from liquidity norms, i.e., they do not attract Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) norms.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In December 2023, the private sector bank had raised Rs 7,425 crore via infrastructure bonds with a coupon of 7.71 per cent. These bonds, unsecured, redeemable, long-term, fully paid up, instruments were placed privately.

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

Need more clarity on what defines an Indian audit firm: GT Bharat CEO

Jio Financial Services invests Rs 40 crore capital in leasing arm JLSL

Meta follows Google, gets ready to pave way for free and fair elections

Evaluating various future options for ice cream business, says HUL

EV policy to encourage production of premium electric cars: Audi official

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HDFC BankPrivate banksbank bondsDebt market

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story