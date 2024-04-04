Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank's gross advances surge 55.4% to Rs 25.08 trn in Q4 FY24

HDFC Bank's gross advances surge 55.4% to Rs 25.08 trn in Q4 FY24

The bank's domestic retail loans grew by around 108.9% over the year-ago period and rose by 3.7% over Q3 FY24 figures

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 4:42 PM IST
Private sector lender HDFC Bank posted a 55.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in gross advances to Rs 25.08 trillion at the end of the last quarter of the current fiscal year (Q4 FY24), up from Rs 16.14 trillion in the year-ago period.

The erstwhile HDFC Ltd was merged with HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023, and the figures for Q4 FY24 are not directly comparable to the figures for Q4 FY23.

Sequentially, the bank’s advances inched up 1.6 per cent from Rs 24.69 trillion at the end of December 31, 2023 (Q3 FY24).

As per the bank’s internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by around 108.9 per cent over the year-ago period and rose by 3.7 per cent over Q3 FY24 figures. Meanwhile, commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 24.6 per cent over March 31, 2023, and around 4.2 per cent sequentially.


Corporate and other wholesale loans (excluding non-individual loans of the erstwhile HDFC Ltd) grew by around 4.1 per cent over March 31, 2023. However, sequentially, the segment witnessed a drop of around 2.2 per cent over December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the bank’s deposits rose to approximately Rs 23.80 trillion as of March 31, 2024, 26.4 per cent over Rs 18.83 trillion as of March 31, 2023.

On a sequential basis, it was nearly 7.5 per cent higher than Rs 22.14 trillion as of December 31, 2023.

In the quarter under review, the retail deposits of the bank grew by 27.8 per cent over the corresponding year-ago period and around 6.9 per cent over December 31, 2023.


The wholesale deposits of the lender increased by 19.4 per cent from March 31, 2023, and around 10.9 per cent from the deposits on December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Casa (Current Account Savings Account) deposits aggregated to nearly Rs 9.09 trillion as of March 31, 2024, registering nearly 8.8 per cent over Rs 8.36 trillion as of December 31, 2023. Retail Casa grew by approximately 6.3 per cent over December 31, 2023.

The bank’s Casa ratio stood at around 38.2 per cent as of March 31, 2024. In comparison, the ratio stood at 44.4 per cent as of March 31, 2023, and 37.7 per cent as of December 31, 2023.


Topics :HDFC BankBanking sectorIndian banking sectorHDFC Ltd

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

