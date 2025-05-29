SWREL Global CEO announces 225 MW solar project in Gujarat region

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Thursday said it has secured a 225 MW solar project in Gujarat.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL), a domestic renewable energy EPC company, emerged as the L1 bidder in a tender issued by a leading PSU developer for a turnkey EPC package to develop a 225 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV project in Gujarat, according to a company statement.

SWREL Global CEO Chandra Kishore Thakur said, "We are thrilled to announce our first domestic order of FY26 from a very reputed PSU developer and continue to build on our strong position in the Gujarat market."

SWREL provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions and has a total portfolio of over 22.6 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction).

It also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 8.7 GWp solar power projects, including projects constructed by third parties.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited is active in 28 countries across India, South-east Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.