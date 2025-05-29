Home / Companies / News / SWREL Global CEO announces 225 MW solar project in Gujarat region

SWREL Global CEO announces 225 MW solar project in Gujarat region

CEO Chandra Kishore Thakur said, "We are thrilled to announce our first domestic order of FY26 from a very reputed PSU developer and continue to build on our strong position in the Gujarat market"

Solar projects, Green Projects, Solar Energy
Representative Image: SWREL provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Thursday said it has secured a 225 MW solar project in Gujarat.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL), a domestic renewable energy EPC company, emerged as the L1 bidder in a tender issued by a leading PSU developer for a turnkey EPC package to develop a 225 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV project in Gujarat, according to a company statement.

SWREL Global CEO Chandra Kishore Thakur said, "We are thrilled to announce our first domestic order of FY26 from a very reputed PSU developer and continue to build on our strong position in the Gujarat market." 

ALSO READ: Blue Water Logistics IPO  | Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO | Prostarm Info Systems IPO ends today subscription soars 19x, GMP at 23%

SWREL provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions and has a total portfolio of over 22.6 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction).

It also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 8.7 GWp solar power projects, including projects constructed by third parties.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited is active in 28 countries across India, South-east Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How Sebi fixed Rs 20-cr disgorgement in IndusInd Bank insider trading case

Reliance, Aramco eye BP's Castrol unit in potential $10 billion deal

Welspun Corp Q4 net profit surges 143% to ₹699 crore on lower costs

Snabbit raises $19 mn to expand on-demand home services across India

Saarathi Finance raises ₹475 cr to boost MSME lending in rural India

Topics :Sterling and WilsonEPC companiessolar projectsGujaratrenewable enrgy

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story