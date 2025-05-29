Uber, Noida Airport collaborate to improve airport-ground transport link

Ride-hailing company Uber has entered into a strategic partnership with Noida International Airport to provide passengers with smooth and tech-enabled ground transportation directly from the airport terminal. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing end-to-end travel convenience and aligns with Noida International Airport’s commitment to multimodal connectivity, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Uber will set up exclusive pick-up zones within the airport premises. These will be supported by on-ground personnel and detailed wayfinding guides to help passengers navigate from the arrival gate to their ride.

“Uber will operate dedicated pick-up zones, complemented by on-ground assistance and step-by-step way finding guide — assisting riders on their way from the gate all the way to the Uber pickup zones,” the company said.

To improve operational efficiency, Uber driver-partners will also be allocated reserved parking spaces at the airport, helping to reduce estimated arrival times (ETAs) for passengers.

Uber-Noida airport partnership: Key benefits for passengers

Travellers choosing Uber at Noida International Airport can expect a range of services:

-Real-time tracking and estimated arrival times via the Uber app

-Cashless payment options

-In-app access to driver and vehicle information, along with an emergency/SOS button

-Multiple ride choices including UberGo, Uber Premier, and UberXL (SUV)

-24X7 availability for round-the-clock transportation

Commitment to comfortable, door-to-door travel

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, highlighted the airport’s focus on creating a seamless passenger journey.

“Our goal is to make every part of the passenger journey efficient and comfortable — from door to door,” Schnellmann said. “The availability of app-based taxi services like Uber is a key step in ensuring that travellers have access to convenient, reliable and safe last-mile transport options."

Uber India and South Asia’s Director of Business Development, Arnab Kumar, expressed confidence in the collaboration’s ability to enhance the travel experience.

“We are proud to partner with Noida International Airport to elevate the travel experience for passengers through reliable and technology-enabled mobility solutions,” Kumar said. “Our collaboration reflects our commitment to ensuring smooth and comfortable last-mile connectivity, backed by dedicated on-ground support and an effortless booking experience via the Uber app.”

Towards a multimodal future

This partnership is part of Noida International Airport’s broader objective of evolving into a multimodal transportation hub. Alongside app-based taxi services, Noida International Airport plans to offer a variety of travel options to meet diverse passenger needs. The airport is also working with government bodies and other stakeholders to improve access for private vehicles and enhance public transportation links.