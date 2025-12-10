Meesho Share Price Today: Stock trades at 60% premium after strong listing; should you book profit?
Meesho Share Price Today: Post-listing, Meesho shares continue to trade higher on the bourses on Wednesday
SI Reporter New Delhi
Meesho Share Price Today: Shares of SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho continued to trade higher on the stock exchanges following a robust debut on Wednesday, after the company raised ₹5,421.2 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).
On the NSE, Meesho shares listed at ₹162.50 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹51.50, or 46.4 per cent above the issue price of ₹111 per share. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹161.20, up 45.23 per cent from the issue price.
Post-listing, Meesho’s shares hit an intra-day high of ₹177.49 on the NSE, marking a gain of 59.9 per cent from the issue price and 9.22 per cent from the listing price. On the BSE, the stock climbed to ₹177.55, up 59.95 per cent from the issue price and 10.14 per cent from its listing price.
Meesho IPO listing came above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the debut, Meesho’s unlisted shares were quoted around ₹154 apiece in the grey market, indicating a premium of ₹43, or 38.74 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial trades. Should you book profit?
For the investors/traders who received allotment, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that they may consider booking partial profits while holding the remaining position for medium- to long-term gains, keeping a stop-loss around ₹130 to manage potential volatility. "The strong listing highlights robust investor appetite for India’s fast-growing digital commerce ecosystem and confidence in Meesho’s unique 'zero-commission' marketplace model," said Nyati.
Meesho IPO details
The maiden issue of the e-commerce player comprised a fresh issue of 382.9 million shares aggregating to ₹4,250 crore and an OFS of 105.5 million shares aggregating to ₹1,171.2 crore. The Meesho IPO was priced in the band of ₹105–111 per share, with a lot size of 135 shares, and was open for subscription from December 3 to December 5, 2025.
The company received a favourable response from investors, with the public offering subscribed a massive 79.03 times. Total bids stood at 21.96 billion shares against 277.93 million shares on offer. The issue gathered momentum on the final day, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed 120.18 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors also participated actively, with their portions subscribed 38.16 times and 19.08 times, respectively, as per NSE data.
The allotment was finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025, and investors now await the stock’s listing.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Meesho plans to deploy ₹1,390 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to enhance cloud infrastructure at its subsidiary MTPL, and ₹480 crore towards salaries for existing and new hires in its AI, machine learning, and technology teams. Another ₹1,020 crore will be used for marketing and brand-building for MTPL, with the balance earmarked for inorganic growth, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.
11:44 AM
Meesho Share Price Today: Stock continue to trade higher
Meesho Share Price Today: Post-listing, Meesho’s shares hit an intra-day high of ₹177.49 on the NSE, marking a gain of 59.9 per cent from the issue price and 9.22 per cent from the listing price. On the BSE, the stock climbed to ₹177.55, up 59.95 per cent from the issue price and 10.14 per cent from its listing price.
11:35 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Ecom firms eye the next 500 million shoppers, chase Meesho's playbookpen
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: India not only as a growth market for Prime but also as a source of product innovation. Executives say the country’s localised Prime programme—initially an experiment—has become a model for tailoring services in other markets such as Mexico. The Indian consumers’ focus on value has pushed Amazon to develop tools such as value dashboards and gamified in-app experiences — innovations now being adopted in other markets. READ MORE
11:24 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Here's why analysts remain upbeat on long-term view
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage Choice Equity Broking has initiated coverage on Meesho with a 'Buy' rating, citing the company's structural competitive Moats, strong monetisation runway, and accelerating path to profitability. Meanwhike, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said the strong listing highlights robust investor appetite for India’s fast-growing digital commerce ecosystem and confidence in Meesho’s unique “zero-commission” marketplace model. READ MORE
11:16 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Here's how the stock is faring on NSE
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: At last check, Meesho shares were quoted at ₹171.64 per share, up ₹60.64 per cent over the issue price and ₹5.62 per cent over the listing price on the NSE.
11:04 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: A quick glance at broader markets
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: India stocks were trading higher on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today.
The BSE Sensex index was at 84,981, higher by 314 points or 0.37 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 25,940, gaining 101 points or 0.39 per cent. TRACK LIVE UPDATES HERE
10:51 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Should you book profit or Hold Meesho shares?
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: For the investors/traders who received allotment, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that they may consider booking partial profits while holding the remaining position for medium- to long-term gains, keeping a stop-loss around ₹130 to manage potential volatility.
"The strong listing highlights robust investor appetite for India’s fast-growing digital commerce ecosystem and confidence in Meesho’s unique 'zero-commission' marketplace model," said Nyati.
10:43 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Vidya Wires makes flat D-street debut at ₹52; misses GMP estimates
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Vidya Wires, a Gujarat-based copper and aluminium wires manufacturer, made a flat debut on the Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, listing at ₹52 on the NSE, implying no listing premium. READ MORE
10:36 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Aequs shares make decent debut, list at ₹140 on BSE, NSE; miss GMP trend
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Aequs made a decent debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, listing at ₹140 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of 12.90 per cent against its issue price of ₹124. The stock also opened at ₹140 on the NSE, marking a 12.90 per cent premium against the issue price. READ MORE
10:29 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Counter continues its northward march
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: The shares continued to trade higher on the bourses. On the NSE, the stock rose to an intraday high of ₹172.70, and ₹172.65 per share on the BSE, against the issue price of ₹111 per share, in less than 30 minutes post-listing on Wednesday.
10:19 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Choice initiates coverage with 'Buy' rating on Meesho
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: "We initiate coverage on Meesho with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹200 (81.7 per cent upside), valuing the company at 4x FY28E EV/Revenue, with a three-stage DCF performed purely as a sanity check. Meesho remains in the high-growth phase of the platform lifecycle and is expected to deliver 31 per cent FY25–28E revenue CAGR, supported by deep value-commerce penetration and logistics efficiencies as Valmo scales. Ebitda is projected to turn positive by FY27E on operating leverage and improving unit economics. Despite this outlook, Meesho trades at 2.4x FY28E EV/Revenue versus the peer average of 5.4x, indicating substantial upside potential as fundamentals strengthen."
Views by: Choice Instituional Equities
Views by: Choice Instituional Equities
10:09 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock continue to trade higher
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Post-listing, Meesho shares continued to trade higher on the bourses. At last check, the stock was exchanging hands at ₹169.85 per share, against the issue price of ₹111 per share and the BSE listing price of ₹161.20 per share.
10:01 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares make solid debut on BSE, NSE
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Meesho shares listed at ₹162.50 apiece on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹51.50, or 46.40 per cent over the issue price of ₹111 per share. On the BSE, the stock opened at a slightly lower premium of ₹50.20, or 45.23 per cent above the issue price at ₹161.20 per share.
9:55 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: A glance at secondary markets
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: India stocks gained momentum after opening flat on Wednesday amid nervousness ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today. The BSE Sensex index was at 84,891, higher by 224 points or 0.26 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 25,893, rising 53 points or 0.21 per cent. TRACK LIVE UPDATES HERE
9:50 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Nephrocare Health IPO opens today; here's all you should know before applying
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services opens for public subscription today, December 10. Here are the key details of the Nephrocare Health Services IPO that every investor should be aware of before placing bids for the public offering. READ MORE
9:38 AM
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock trades at 45% premium on NSE, 40% on BSE in pre-open
Meesho Share Price LIVE Updates: In the pre-opening session, Meesho shares were quoted at ₹161 per share on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹50, or 45.05 per cent over the issue price of ₹111 per share. On the BSE, the shares were trading at ₹155, higher by ₹44, or 39.64 per cent above the issue price.
Topics : Meesho IPO listing time IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPO market ipo filing Share price BSE NSE initial public offerings IPOs Markets share market
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:23 AM IST