Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

The network of charging stations will be available to be located through the applications 'My VIDA' and the Ather App

Ather_Energy (Photo: Ather Website)
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Ather Energy for an interoperable fast-charging network in the country, the company said in a regulatory filing with the BSE on Wednesday, December 6. The partnership will allow EV users to use both VIDA and Ather Grids across the country. The combined network will cover 100 cities with more than 1,900 fast-charging points.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently approved the Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS), which can operate on both AC and DC and can be used for charging light electric vehicles. The combined network utilises the approved charging system. The collaboration will make it the largest EV charging ecosystem in the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The partnership is likely to augment the growth of electric vehicle adoption in India. The network of charging stations will be available to be located through the applications "My VIDA" and the Ather App. The interoperability will ensure that the users are shown only the compatible stations. Besides locating the station, the app will help users check the nearest charging station, view availability, and get navigation to the station.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol 

Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Emerging Mobility BU, Hero MotoCorp, Swadesh Srivastava, said, "We are happy to extend our association with Ather Energy through this interoperable fast-charging network. VIDA's brand promise is building a "Worry-free EV ecosystem", and this largest charging network in the country will go a long way in providing a seamless & convenient ownership experience to customers. This fastest-growing network utilises the government-approved connector standard, thus ensuring current and future customers will be able to use and charge their vehicles without any hassles in the future. I congratulate the teams at Ather and VIDA for setting yet another global benchmark in the two-wheeler space."

Co-founder and CTO of Ather Energy, Swapnil Jain, said, "We are happy to partner with Hero MotoCorp for setting the stage for an interoperable fast-charging network. It's a massive win for Indian OEMs to collaborate on scaling up charging infrastructure. This partnership will pave the way for consumers to access an extensive network of charging stations across the country, alleviating range anxiety.

ALSO READ: 'Increasing demand for SUVs major road safety, environmental challenge'

Given the technical superiority of LECCS and the fact that it was Made in India for India, we believe more OEMs will find it lucrative to adopt this standard. Today we are also committing that any OEM that adopts the LECCS standard will have access to Ather Grid across India. With this interoperability, we are already demonstrating how it is beneficial for all OEMs to be on one standard. We believe that public charging infrastructure for two-wheelers is now set for collaborative expansion."

Also Read

Ather Energy planning to set up new manufacturing plant to expand capacity

Ather Energy to make net profit in 24 months, plans to raise more funds

Centre to come up with a master app to check EV charging stations near you

Passenger vehicles, 3-wheelers report highest ever sales in October: Siam

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Suzuki Motor Gujarat unit crosses 3 mn cumulative production milestone

Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol

Real estate firm Oberoi Realty buys 6.4-acre land in Thane for Rs 196 cr

Lupin Ltd receives USFDA approval for smoking cessation drug Chantix

Adani Green Energy ranked second-largest global solar PV developer: Mercom

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ather EnergyHero MotoCorptwo wheeler salesElectric VehiclesvehiclesBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story