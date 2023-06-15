Hero MotoCorp expects balanced growth between rural and urban this year

He also said that the company was not in an electric scooter “race”, and was focusing on expanding its single product in the segment, Vida V1, to 100 cities during this fiscal year.

Hero MotoCorp is expecting balanced growth in rural and urban sectors this year on the back of a good kharif season, rising penetration of retail finance options, and strong festival period sales, the two-wheeler maker’s chief growth officer, Ranjivjit Singh, said on Thursday.