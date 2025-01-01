Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hero MotoCorp gets additional tax demand of Rs 26.4 cr from I-T dept

The tax officer has made the additions to the reported income to the tune of around Rs 96.5 crore resulting in an additional tax demand of Rs 26.4 crore

hero
Hero MotoCorp said it is examining the order and would take appropriate steps, including filing of appeal and rectification application. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday said it has received an additional tax demand of Rs 26.40 crore from the Income Tax Department for the assessment year 2020-21.

The company received an order dated December 31, 2024, from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 27, New Delhi for the assessment year 2020-21, Hero MotoCorp Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Stating that it had filed its income tax return for the assessment year 2020-21 on December 31, 2020, the company said the same was examined by the tax officer in detail as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

"The tax officer has made the additions to the reported income to the tune of around Rs 96.5 crore resulting in an additional tax demand of Rs 26.4 crore (approximately)," it added.

Hero MotoCorp said it is examining the order and would take appropriate steps, including filing of appeal and rectification application.

"In the opinion of the management, the demand raised is unsustainable in nature, and is unlikely to have material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company," the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

