Quick commerce will rival e-commerce majors Amazon, Flipkart: Zepto CEO

The quick commerce industry will reach a stage in 2025 where it will be comparable to traditional e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha has asserted.

In a LinkedIn post on New Year's Eve, he said Zepto last year announced that 2024 will be the year people realise that quick commerce has the potential to create an Amazon/Flipkart level outcome in India and outlined three key forecasts for the new year.

"In 2025, Quick Commerce will actually start hitting a scale where it will become comparable to e-commerce," he wrote.

IPO-headed Zepto reported a 120 per cent increase in operating revenue to Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, surpassing competitors like Swiggy's Instamart and Zomato's Blinkit.

Emphasising that success in quick commerce will hinge on "exceptional execution", Palicha said it will be challenging for every single player to deliver that level of execution.

"In 2025, the fundamentals of Quick Commerce will evolve dramatically. The customer value proposition will level up quickly. The unit economics and initiatives to build operating leverage will change. The capital markets environment for this industry, from private to public, will also look different compared to 2024 and 2023," he wrote, expressing optimism for an incredible 2025.

Sharing some New Year's Eve sale metrics, Palicha said, "Zepto is up 200 per cent compared to last year", and handling lakhs of orders per hour.

"India's New Year celebrations are in full swing -- 3,345 ice cube orders per hour and counting," he wrote.

Zepto's peer Blinkit said it hit the highest-ever orders in a day on December 31.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to micro-blogging site X to share that the company has hit the highest OPM (orders per minute), highest OPH (orders per hour), and highest total tips given to delivery partners in a day.

Blinkit also recorded the most grapes sold in a day on New Year's Eve as Indians embraced the viral tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight. The tradition, which has become a trending topic on social media, is rooted in Spanish culture and symbolises one grape for each month of the year to bring good luck and prosperity.