Hero MotoCorp July sales: Total sales drop 12% YoY; exports up 35%

Hero MotoCorp, India's manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 391,310 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2023, a year-on-year decrease of 12.18 per cent from 445,580.

Motorcycles sales went down by 14.4 per cent to 360,592 in July 2023 YoY from 421,288 units. Year-to-date (YTD) for the financial year 2023 (FY23) sales have gone down by six per cent from 1,727,582 last year to 1,623,232.

Scooters have performed better than motorcycles with sales increasing by 26.45 per cent from 24,292 in July 2022 to 30,718 in July 2023. YTD has also gone up by 11.5 per cent from 108,191 to 120,652 in the financial year 2023.

Overall, YTD FY23 sales came at 1,743,884, a fall of five per cent compared to 1,835,773 in YTD FY22.

Domestic sales have gone down by 14 per cent while the export market has seen an increase of 35 per cent compared to the same period last year. However, the YTD for both domestic and export markets have decreased by four per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

The company adds that the numbers of units sold reflect the unprecedented weather conditions witnessed in July, which included heavy rainfall and flash floods in certain parts of the country.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson launched their first co-developed premium motorcycle ‘Harley-Davidson X440’ in India in July.

The Harley-Davidson X440 can be booked online till August 3, 2023, by

visiting www.Harley-Davidsonx440.com with a booking amount of Rs 5000. The

motorcycle is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at an introductory price of Rs

2.29 lakh, Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.69 respectively.