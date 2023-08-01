Pivot to energy solutions as pace of distribution policies slow: AESL

Adani Transmission, recently rebranded as Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), is shifting its focus towards energy solution services, prompted by a slower-than-expected pace of policy developments in its core distribution sector, according to a top company executive.

"The rate of progress in opening up the distribution segment and providing choice to consumers has been decidedly slow. As a result, we need to explore innovative methods to deliver solutions to our last-mile customers," said Anil Sardana, Managing Director and CEO of the company.



"Internally, we're focusing on two verticals: transmission and retail connect," he added. The retail connect vertical will comprise existing distribution, smart metering, cooling systems, parallel distribution licenses, and energy solutions.

As of the end of June 2023, transmission brought in Rs 162 crore of the company's quarterly profit, while distribution accounted for Rs 20 crore. The Mumbai electricity supply business is included in the distribution vertical. Sardana anticipates that in the long run, retail connect and transmission will contribute equally to the company's overall profit.



"Yes, at the profitability level. However, the equation will differ at the revenue level," Sardana responded when asked if the goal is to balance contributions from both segments.

In terms of revenue as of the end of June 2023, the proportions were reversed, with Rs 884 crore from transmission and Rs 2,738 crore from the distribution business. This disparity is attributed to the distribution segment's turnover, which includes the input cost of power, a factor not applicable to transmission.



"Transmission will continue to grow faster due to its extensive pipeline, particularly as there's significant emphasis on renewable energy. I predict transmission will remain dominant for the next three to five years, after which energy distribution should start accelerating," Sardana added.

Regarding potential fundraising, Sardana said the company is exploring previously announced equity infusion options with the aim of reducing the company's net debt to Ebitda ratios, with Ebitda referring to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation. He clarified that there are no plans to divest any existing transmission assets but added that the company would consider acquisition opportunities within the transmission sector.



