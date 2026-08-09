Hero MotoCorp sales volume may stay in fast lane despite cost pressures

The ongoing positive rural sentiment bodes well for stable demand momentum for HMCL, pointed out Motilal Oswal Research. It is delivering a steady outperformance in scooters -- both EV and ICE -- while exports have started outperforming, albeit over a low base, it added.

Analysts led by Aniket Mhatre of the brokerage project an annual growth of 10 per cent in revenue, 8 per cent growth in operating profit and a 9 per cent growth in net profit over FY26-28. The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹6,560 per share.

While revenue growth and outlook remain robust, the standout metric in the Q1 show was the operating profit performance. Though gross margins contracted 480 basis points Y-o-Y to 28.5 per cent, operating profit beat estimates. This was on account of strong control in other expenses, which were up just 9 per cent Y-o-Y, despite the strong 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth in volumes. The company was able to restrict the fall in operating profit margin performance to 110 basis points, despite the sharp gross margin fall. The company expects a marginal growth in commodity costs in Q2 and is planning to offset the same through product mix improvement, cost savings and deferring non-essential costs.