Hero MotoCorp sales rise 5% to 512,360 units, decline for Hyundai in Aug

Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said its wholesales increased 5 per cent year-on-year to 512,360 units in August.
The two-wheeler major had dispatched 488,717 units to dealers in August 2023.
The company said its domestic sales increased to 492,263 units last month as compared to 472,947 units in the year-ago period.
August sales were marginally impacted by supply shortages, which will be made up in September, it added.
Exports rose to 20,097 units last month as compared to 15,770 units in August 2023.
The company said it is geared to ramp-up for the upcoming festive season, where it expects a healthy growth.
"With faster recovery expected in the rural segment, growth in the 125cc segment, new launches in scooters and strong investment behind power brands, the company expects to grow ahead of the industry," it added.
Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 63,175 units in August.
The company sold a total of 71,435 units in August 2023, the automaker said in a statement.
Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw an 8 per cent dip to 49,525 units last month from 53,830 units in the year-ago period.
Exports declined 22 per cent last month to 13,650 units, as compared to 17,605 units in the year-ago period.