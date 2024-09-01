Toyota posts 35% YoY rise in total wholesale at 30,879 units in Aug

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday reported a 35 per cent growth year-on-year in total wholesales at 30,879 units in August. The automaker had reported a dispatch of 22,910 units in both domestic and exports in the same month last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "As we approach the festive season, demand for our products remains buoyant, and we are already witnessing increased consumer interest and higher footfall across all our dealerships," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice-President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar, said in a statement. SUVs and MPVs continue to significantly contribute to the company's sales numbers, reflecting a growing preference for these segment vehicles, he added.

Interestingly, this trend is not limited to major urban centres but extends to tier-2 and tier-3 markets as well, demonstrating widespread customer acceptance for TKM offerings, Manohar said.

As a response to the market needs, the automaker reopened the bookings in August for the Innova Hycross ZX & ZX (O) models, available in both self-charging strong hybrid electric (SHEV) and gasoline variants, he said.

"With streamlined production and an enhanced supply chain, we've successfully reduced the waiting period, allowing us to commence bookings for the top-end grades. Additionally, increased supply of Urban Cruiser Hyryder has also enabled us to meet the market demand leading to reduced waiting period," Manohar said.