Home / Companies / News / Hero's road to recovery hinges on an aggressive launch plan, rural gains

Hero's road to recovery hinges on an aggressive launch plan, rural gains

Lower raw material costs aided margin recovery for Hero (and the sector) in Q4

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Premium
Hero's road to recovery hinges on an aggressive launch plan, rural gains

4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s largest two-wheeler maker by volume, Hero MotoCorp (Hero) posted a better-than-expected operating performance in the March (Q4FY23) quarter. Riding on higher average selling prices which were up 5 per cent year-on-year and volume growth of 7 per cent, the company registered a 12 per cent growth in revenues to Rs 8,306 crore. The company sold 127,000 units in the quarter largely driven by domestic sales which were up 11.6 per cent while exports saw a sharp fall of 57 per cent over the year-ago quarter.
Overall volume growth for peers, Bajaj Auto (Bajaj) and TVS Motor (TVS) was lower (flat to declining) given the sharp fall in exports. While exports of Hero are negligible, the segment accounted for 40 per cent of Bajaj Auto and 21 per cent of TVS volumes in the quarter. Despite weak exports, both companies posted robust sales growth on the back of strong domestic volume growth and higher realisations (premium portfolio, better product mix

Also Read

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

TVS Motor vrooms 5%, hits 52-week high on better-than-expected Q4 result

Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from December 1; stock gains nearly 4%

Hero MotoCorp Q4 net up 31% to Rs 810 cr on higher prices, better savings

CEAT's int'l biz, replacement market to see better growth: VC Anant Goenka

From Amazon, JP Morgan to KPMG, India Inc is hiring defence veterans

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

Birla builds a billion-dollar apparel chain with a series of M&As

Government may soon invite financial bids for selling 26% in BEML

Topics :Hero groupHero MotoCorpCompanies

First Published: May 07 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story