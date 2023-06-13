Home / Companies / News / HFCL bags order worth Rs 80 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Telecom gear maker HFCL Limited on Tuesday announced it has bagged an order worth Rs 80.92 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Telecom gear maker HFCL Limited on Tuesday announced it has bagged an order worth Rs 80.92 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

HFCL will set up Fibre Optics Transmission System (FOTS) for Delhi Metro Rail Project, according to a statement.

"The company will be involved in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Fibre Optics Transmission System (FOTS) for three priority Corridors of Phase-IV of Delhi Metro Rail Project," the statement said, announcing the Rs 80.92 crore order win from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

"HFCL has a strong track record in deploying communication networks for various railway projects globally and domestically, including the Mauritius Metro, the ongoing Dhaka Metro project and the Gujarat Metro project coupled with Kanpur-Agra metro rail projects," it said.

The company said it is well-positioned to expand its railway capacities in India.

"Moreover, HFCL has a rich and varied experience in integrating communication networks for metros and mainline railways, as well as implementing video management systems at about 600 railway stations. The company was also recently selected by Indian Railways to conduct a 5G trial between the Palwal-Mathura sector, spanning 82 km," it said.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

