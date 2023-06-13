L&T signs 'significant' contract for hydrocarbon biz from foreign client

Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its hydrocarbon business L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) has secured an offshore project from an overseas client.
The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction, and installation for new offshore structures, said the company through an exchange filing.
"LTEH is executing several domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates by growing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors, engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload," it said.
Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication, and advanced value engineering & technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers, it added.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.