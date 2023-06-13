Home / Companies / News / Accenture to invest $3 bn in Data, AI to accelerate clients' reinvention

Accenture to invest $3 bn in Data, AI to accelerate clients' reinvention

Global IT services firm Accenture announced a $3 billion investment over three years in its Data & AI practice to help clients across all industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI

IANS New Delhi
Accenture to invest $3 bn in Data, AI to accelerate clients' reinvention

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global IT services firm Accenture on Tuesday announced a $3 billion investment over three years in its Data & AI practice to help clients across all industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI to achieve greater growth, efficiency, and resilience.

With this announcement, Accenture is making a range of investments to help companies develop the new strategies, operating models, business cases and digital core architecture they will need to capitalise on AI innovation.

"There is unprecedented interest in all areas of AI, and the substantial investment we are making in our Data & AI practice will help our clients move from interest to action to value, and in a responsible way with clear business cases," Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture, said in a statement.

The IT firm will invest in assets, industry solutions, ventures, acquisitions, talent and ecosystem partnerships, which will deepen and develop new skills and capabilities across diagnostic, predictive and generative AI.

Moreover, the company said that the Data & AI practice will double its AI talent to 80,000 professionals through a mix of hiring, acquisitions, and training.

Accenture's new AI Navigator for Enterprise, a generative AI-based platform will help clients define business cases, make decisions, navigate AI journeys, choose architectures and understand algorithms and models to drive value responsibly.

Building on Accenture's own efforts, the platform will include assets designed to accelerate responsible AI practices and compliance programmes.

"Over the next decade, AI will be a mega-trend, transforming industries, companies, and the way we live and work, as generative AI transforms 40 per cent of all working hours," Paul Daugherty, group chief executive, Accenture Technology, said in a statement.

The company will also create accelerators for data and AI readiness across 19 distinct industries as well as pre-built industry and functional models that take advantage of new generative AI capabilities.

--IANS

shs/vd

Also Read

Accenture's retained FY23 guidance hints slowdown for IT firms: Analysts

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs amid worsening global outlook, trims forecast

Accenture India chief Rekha Menon to retire; Role split between two

'Anxiety at peak': Accenture layoff move jolts Indian IT professionals

Despite layoffs, Accenture Q2 outlook a relief for IT companies

Reliance may earn $10-15 bn revenue from new energy biz by 2030: Bernstein

After riding the pandemic edtech boom, Byju's inverted learning curve

L&T signs 'significant' contract for hydrocarbon biz from foreign client

IndiGo gets DGCA nod to operate flight services to Nairobi in Kenya

Aviom Housing Finance raises $30 mn from Nuveen to expand mkt reach

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAccenture

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story