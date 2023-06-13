After riding the pandemic edtech boom, Byju's inverted learning curve

The next thing he did was to call his colleague in the US, asking him to reach out to Osmo in San Francisco. “It was a weekend. The same evening, we held a video call and I realised the potential of education when I saw a few more things.” In January 2019, Byju’s closed Osmo’s acquisition, its first overseas, for $120 million in a stock-and-cash deal.

For the next couple of hours, he turned into a salesperson. “I sold the products to almost every single parent who was coming with kids to that store because I was able to explain to them that the skills acquired using Osmo’s products are not taught in school,” said Raveendran in an interview.