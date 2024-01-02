Home / Companies / News / HFCL bags Rs 1,127 cr order to transform BSNL's optical transport network

HFCL bags Rs 1,127 cr order to transform BSNL's optical transport network

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 12:31 AM IST
HFCL Ltd (HFCL) on Monday said it has secured a Rs 1,127 crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) aimed at transforming the Optical Transport Network (OTN) infrastructure across the state-owned telco's pan India network.

HFCL, in a release, said it has secured Rs 1,127 crore order to transform BSNL's Optical Transport Network.

"Leveraging its unparalleled expertise in integrating complex systems, HFCL has strategically partnered with the NOKIA Network to deploy state-of-the-art optical technology," the release said.

This partnership underlines a commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that transcend industry standards and redefine the parameters of technological excellence network, the release added.

Topics :5GHFCLBSNL4G network5G service in IndiaPublic sector

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 12:30 AM IST

