Home / Companies / News / Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

The value of IndiGo's order, at the list price of the A320Neo family aircraft, will be around $500 billion

BS Web Team New Delhi
Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 3:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's largest airline Indigo is likely to place the largest order for aircraft in the history of the country's aviation today. The airline board is expected to approve an order of 500 Airbus A320 Neo family aircraft on Monday, The Economic Times (ET) reported. This family consists of A320Neo, A321Neo and A321 XLR aircraft.
The value of the order, at the list price of these aircraft, will be around $500 billion, but the actual value is expected to be smaller as large orders enjoy heavy discounts.

The order will be bigger than Air India's order of 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing placed in March. The report added that Indigo also has a pending delivery of 477 aircraft from the A320 family by 2030.
"The airline wants to ensure delivery slots so that fleet size remains steady. It will retire around 100 aircraft by 2030 and needs fresh planes to maintain the targeted fleet size of over 700 in the coming decade," a person aware of the development told ET.

Indigo accounts for around 60 per cent of India's domestic aviation market share.
Of the 500 planes in the order, 300 are expected to be A321Neo and A321 XLR aircraft. These planes can operate flights for up to eight hours and will be an important part of the airline's plan to expand in Europe.

A person privy to the developments said that Boeing had also made a strong pitch to the airline for its 737 Max aircraft, but Indigo is likely to go with A320Neo to ensure fleet commonality. This is among the most important factors in the airline maintaining low unit costs.
The airline is now in direct competition with Tata Group-owned Air India, which is also aggressively working on improving its services and modernising its fleet. 

Also Read

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

iQOO Neo 7 5G review: Ticks right boxes for performance-centric smartphone

Amid record aircraft orders, aviation remains a long-term play: Analysts

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

Not so forthcoming: Why doesn't Adani disclose potential conflicts?

State Bank of India, HDFC to gain from Nifty Bank index readjustment

Financial irregularities found at Mojocare after review, say investors

US tech companies flag 20 policy barriers in digital trade with India

Topics :IndiGoAirbusairlinesIndia AviationBS Web ReportsAviation sectorCompanies

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 3:54 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story