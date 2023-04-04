Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

The Pune-based Kalyani family, owners of Bharat Forge, rarely makes headlines. But the family, led by 74-year-old Baba Kalyani, is now witnessing an intense court battle with the patriarch’s sister Sugandha and her husband Jaidev Hiremath moving the Bombay High Court against Kalyani to take full control of chemical firm Hikal. At present, both the families own 34 per cent stake each in Hikal and,