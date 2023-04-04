Home / Companies / News / Isuzu Motors names Rajesh Mittal as new head of India operations

Isuzu Motors names Rajesh Mittal as new head of India operations

Mittal, the first person of Indian origin to head the country operations, succeeds Wataru Nakano who takes over as a Head of Isuzu operations in Vietnam

New Delhi
Isuzu Motors India on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajesh Mittal as the new President.

Mittal, the first person of Indian origin to head the country operations, succeeds Wataru Nakano who takes over as a Head of Isuzu operations in Vietnam.

Mittal joined the company's top management team as President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India (IEBCI) and as Deputy President at Isuzu Motors India (IMI) in February 2022.

Since then, he has focused on consolidating the business and steering key projects while fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration, the automaker said in a statement.

Isuzu Motors India also named Yasuhito Kondo as Deputy President.

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

