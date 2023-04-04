Home / Companies / News / Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer

Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer

He assumed office from April 1, 2023 and will report to Tata International Ltd Managing Director Anand Sen, the company said in a statement

New Delhi
Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Group's trading and distribution arm Tata International on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rajeev Singhal as its Chief Operating Officer.

He assumed office from April 1, 2023 and will report to Tata International Ltd Managing Director Anand Sen, the company said in a statement.

All vertical heads will report to Singhal, who moved from Tata Steel to Tata International and has experience of over 35 years, it added.

Prior to his latest role, he was Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Flat Products at Tata Steel.

"I believe that his strategic insights and operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and expand our presence. I am confident that under his leadership, Tata International will scale to greater heights in all aspects of the business," Sen said.

Topics :Tata InternationalTata Steel

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Also Read

Reform will propel fundamentals of India's performance: N Chandrasekaran

1 year on: A snapshot of Air India's performance under the Tata group

Mcap of 9 of top 10 firms climbs Rs 79,798 cr; TCS, Infosys biggest winners

Discussions on at Tata Group to engage Gopinathan beyond Sept 15: Report

Assam Police seizes 2000 kg Burmese betel nuts smuggled from Mizoram

B2B apparel platform Zyod raises $3.5 mn in seed funding from Lightspeed

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

Gram Power to ramp up smart meter manufacturing capacity; expects growth

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, to seek buyer

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting FY23 sales cross Rs 10,000 crore

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story