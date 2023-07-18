Home / Companies / News / Hindenburg report 'targeted misinformation'; allegations discredited: Adani

Hindenburg report 'targeted misinformation'; allegations discredited: Adani

Group confident of its governance and disclosure standards, says billionaire in address to shareholders

BS Reporter Mumbai
Adani Enterprises chairman Gautam Adani (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Adani Enterprises chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday reiterated the group’s governance and disclosure standards, rejecting Hindenburg Research’s report in January as "targeted misinformation".

“On the eve of our Republic Day this year, a US-based short seller published a report to short our stocks just as we were planning to launch the largest Follow-on Public Offering in India’s history,” said Adani in an address to shareholders at the start of the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Hindenburg Research’s report made multiple allegations against the group, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation. Share prices of Adani Group's listed entities took a massive hit after the report went public and forced Adani Enterprises to withdraw its follow-on public offer (FPO).

“The report was a combination of targeted misinformation and discredited allegations, the majority of them dating from 2004 to 2015. They were all settled by the appropriate authorities at that time," said Adani.

An expert committee set up on the Supreme Court’s order said in May 2023 it did not find any regulatory failure. “While Sebi is still to submit its report, we remain confident of our governance and disclosure standards. It is my commitment that we will continue to strive to keep improving these, every single day,” said Adani, referring to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Adani emphasised on India’s economic growth and the need for a stable government. “While economic cycles are getting increasingly hard to forecast, there is little doubt that India – already the world’s 5th largest economy – will become the world’s third largest economy well before 2030…it is well understood that for any economy to implement policy and lay the foundation of growth, a stable Government is critical,” he said.

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday was trading at Rs 2,465 per share, up 2.35 per cent at 11:01 am on BSE.

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

