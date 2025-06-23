Home / Companies / News / Reliance Infra subsidiary settles ₹273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

Reliance Infra subsidiary settles ₹273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

JR Toll Road repays full ₹273 crore, including interest, to Yes Bank under new settlement agreement, closing R-Infra's obligations as corporate guarantor

reliance infrastructures rinfra
Earlier, in November 2024, the company had entered into an agreement with the bank to settle the then-debt obligation of ₹271.18 crore (including interest). | Photo: Company website
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:56 PM IST
JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra), has settled the entire outstanding debt obligation of ₹273 crore (including interest) owed to Yes Bank.
 
“JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (along with the Company as corporate guarantor), has entered into an addendum to the settlement agreement today with Yes Bank Limited (YBL) for the entire outstanding debt obligation of ₹273 crore (including interest) owed by JRTR to YBL, and has duly paid the entire settlement amount,” R-Infra stated.
 
The company entered into a debt settlement agreement with Yes Bank on Monday (June 23) and has duly paid the entire settlement amount, according to its stock exchange filing. 
  “The above agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the Company’s obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR,” the company added.
 
Earlier, in November 2024, the company had entered into an agreement with the bank to settle the then-debt obligation of ₹271.18 crore (including interest).
 
However, the agreement was terminated in April 2025 due to a delay in payment of the balance settlement amount by JRTR. Since then, JRTR had been in discussions with Yes Bank for an extension of the settlement proposal.
 
Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to pay the arbitration award of ₹1,169 crore to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), another subsidiary of R-Infra.
 
On June 4, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) suspended the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, admitting Reliance Infrastructure into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).
 
In 2022, IDBI Trusteeship Services — an operational creditor jointly promoted by IDBI Bank, LIC and GIC of India — filed a plea with the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against R-Infra over an alleged default of ₹88.68 crore (excluding interest).
 
On Monday, the company’s shares listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at ₹378.15 per equity share.
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

