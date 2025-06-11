Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc declares Rs 10/share interim dividend, totalling Rs 4,225 cr

Hindustan Zinc declares Rs 10/share interim dividend, totalling Rs 4,225 cr

The company contributes nearly 35 per cent of the declared dividend to the government treasury, including dividend to government and tax deducted at source (TDS)

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, amounting to Rs 4,225 crore for the current fiscal year.

The decision was taken at the company's board meeting, according to a BSE filing.

"The board of directors of the company, through a resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday... has approved the first interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share i.e. 500 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26," it said.

In the last fiscal year, the Hindustan Zinc distributed dividends to the tune of Rs 12,250 crore, the company said in a statement.

"This was through two dividends of Rs 19 and Rs 10," it said.

Hindustan Zinc is among the high-dividend-yield large-cap metal companies. With the first interim dividend for FY26, the dividend receipts for the government total nearly Rs 1,180 crore, it said.

The company contributes nearly 35 per cent of the declared dividend to the government treasury, including dividend to government and tax deducted at source (TDS).

The company is also planning to double its silver production to 1,500-2,000 metric tonnes and is setting up a fertiliser plant in Rajasthan.

Hindustan Zinc has recently secured critical mineral blocks, including potash and halite in Rajasthan, rare earth elements in Uttar Pradesh, and tungsten in Andhra Pradesh.

The company reported a 47.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,003 crore during the March quarter on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period.

Income of the company during the March quarter increased to Rs 9,314 crore from Rs 7,822 crore in the year-ago period, as per the the filing to the BSE.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is among the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ireda raises over ₹2,000 crore via QIP from domestic, foreign investors

Mizuho on verge of buying majority stake in investment bank Avendus

S'pore-backed Prestige Estates Projects bets on India's entertainment boom

Inox Wind Energy to merge with Inox Wind following NCLT's approval

Sony moves Bombay HC against TDSAT order blocking Tata Play disconnection

Topics :Hindustan ZincdividendVedanta GroupMetal stocks

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story