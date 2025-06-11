Hindustan Zinc declares Rs 10/share interim dividend, totalling Rs 4,225 cr

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, amounting to Rs 4,225 crore for the current fiscal year.

The decision was taken at the company's board meeting, according to a BSE filing.

"The board of directors of the company, through a resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday... has approved the first interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share i.e. 500 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26," it said.

In the last fiscal year, the Hindustan Zinc distributed dividends to the tune of Rs 12,250 crore, the company said in a statement.

"This was through two dividends of Rs 19 and Rs 10," it said. Hindustan Zinc is among the high-dividend-yield large-cap metal companies. With the first interim dividend for FY26, the dividend receipts for the government total nearly Rs 1,180 crore, it said. The company contributes nearly 35 per cent of the declared dividend to the government treasury, including dividend to government and tax deducted at source (TDS). The company is also planning to double its silver production to 1,500-2,000 metric tonnes and is setting up a fertiliser plant in Rajasthan. Hindustan Zinc has recently secured critical mineral blocks, including potash and halite in Rajasthan, rare earth elements in Uttar Pradesh, and tungsten in Andhra Pradesh.