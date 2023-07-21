Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit down 36.5%, as revenue dips 23% YoY

Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit down 36.5%, as revenue dips 23% YoY

The operating margin for the company's business also saw a downfall from 48 per cent in Q1FY23 to 35 per cent in Q1FY24

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Wikimedia

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) has registered a 36.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in its net profits for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) compared to the Q1FY23. The revenue from operations for the company also registered a YoY decline of 23 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The company's business's operating margin also decreased from 48 per cent in Q1FY23 to 35 per cent in Q1FY24. The net profit margin for HZL also had a similar story, which went down from 33 per cent to 27 per cent YoY.

On July 08, 2023, the company's board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share, aggregating to about 2,958 Crore, with a record date of July 15, 2023, for FY24

Vedanta Group, led by its chairman Anil Agarwal, is under heavy debt as it plans to make investments of $1.7 billion (roughly Rs 14,000 crore) in the ongoing financial year. Last financial year, in FY23, the company had invested USD 1.2 billion in the form of growth capex to augment its assets and production, a PTI report said.

Also Read

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Centre to ask HZL to go for share swaps, warrants for $2.98 bn Vedanta deal

'How bad is the job market?': Applicants spooked, experts optimistic

Fiat loses case as court allows Mahindra to sell Jeep's copy in US

Federal Bank raises Rs 959 cr from IFC via preferential issue of shares

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

L&T bags order worth nearly Rs 7,000 cr for Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project

Topics :HZLVedanta Anil AgarwalVedanta GroupHindustan Zincmetal sectorBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story