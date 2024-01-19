Hindustan Zinc Q3FY24 results: Net profit down 6% at Rs 2,028 crore

Zinc and silver producer Hindustan Zinc (HZL) reported a 6 per cent dip on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in its consolidated net profit for the December 2023-ended quarter (Q3FY24), primarily impacted by lower London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.
For Q3FY24, Hindustan Zinc reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,028 crore, down 6 per cent from a year ago. Revenue for the company also declined 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,067 crore for the quarter under review.
“The revenue witnessed a decline on account of significantly lower zinc prices, lower zinc volumes and strategic hedging impact in the base period partly offset by increased silver & lead volumes and prices, and favourable exchange rates,” the company said in its statement.
Sequentially, HZL’s net profit was up 17 per cent, while revenue rose 7 per cent in the same period.
In September, the company announced a comprehensive review of its corporate structure for unlocking potential value and intention to create separate legal entities for undertaking the Zinc & Lead, Silver, and Recycling businesses. On the proposed demerger, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer for the company said the board is awaiting a decision from its government nominee members. Misra is hopeful of a final decision to be taken by the next board meeting, which is expected post the March 2024-ended quarter.
Source Capitaline
Overall Earnings Before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review, the company said, was at Rs 3,559 crore, down 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Segment-wise, the company’s silver business reported a profit of Rs 1,243 crore, up almost 50 per cent from a year ago. Hindustan Zinc (Consolidated figures in Rs Crore)
| Year End
| Net Sales
| Other Income
| PBIDT
| PBT
| Net Profit
| Q3FY23
| 7628
| 348
| 4055
| 3186
| 2156
| Q2FY24
| 6619
| 223
| 3362
| 2305
| 1729
| Q3FY24
| 7067
| 296
| 3817
| 2669
| 2028
| Change %
|
|
|
|
|
| QoQ
| 6.8
| 32.7
| 13.5
| 15.8
| 17.3
| YoY
| -7.4
| -14.9
| -5.9
| -16.2
| -5.9
Compiled by BS Research Bureau