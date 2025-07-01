Makaibari brand owner Luxmi Group buys majority stake in UK's Brew Tea Co

Kolkata-based Luxmi Group, which owns the iconic Makaibari Darjeeling brand, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in UK-based Brew Tea Co, a fast-growing firm which focuses on whole-leaf teas and is known for ethical sourcing and its innovative direct-to-consumer model.

Founded in Manchester by Phil and Aideen Kirby, Brew Tea Co has grown into one of the UK's leading specialty tea brands. Its subscription service, delivering 500 g of loose leaf or proper tea bags on a regular basis, now reaches nearly 10,000 homes across the UK, a statement by Luxmi Group said.

Co-founders Phil and Aideen Kirby will retain a 20 per cent stake and will continue to lead Brew Tea Co as part of the partnership.