Makaibari brand owner Luxmi Group buys majority stake in UK's Brew Tea Co

Co-founders Phil and Aideen Kirby will retain a 20 per cent stake and will continue to lead Brew Tea Co as part of the partnership

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha
"By way of this partnership, Luxmi and Brew Tea Co shall create a rare and complete farm-to-cup model", Luxmi Group MD Rudra Chatterjee said. (Representative Picture)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Kolkata-based Luxmi Group, which owns the iconic Makaibari Darjeeling brand, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in UK-based Brew Tea Co, a fast-growing firm which focuses on whole-leaf teas and is known for ethical sourcing and its innovative direct-to-consumer model.

Founded in Manchester by Phil and Aideen Kirby, Brew Tea Co has grown into one of the UK's leading specialty tea brands. Its subscription service, delivering 500 g of loose leaf or proper tea bags on a regular basis, now reaches nearly 10,000 homes across the UK, a statement by Luxmi Group said.

Co-founders Phil and Aideen Kirby will retain a 20 per cent stake and will continue to lead Brew Tea Co as part of the partnership.

"Their vision, hands-on leadership, and deep focus on quality remain central to Brew Tea's growing success," the statement said.

"We're excited that with Luxmi, we can now take that same customer promise even further, with even better access to exceptional teas," the co-founders said as quoted.

Luxmi Group brings over 100 years of expertise from its estates in Assam, Darjeeling, and Rwanda, known for ethical cultivation, premium leaves, and community development.

"By way of this partnership, Luxmi and Brew Tea Co shall create a rare and complete farm-to-cup model", Luxmi Group MD Rudra Chatterjee said.

"As India celebrates its bicentennial of tea, grown first in Assam, we are honoured to help bring the traditional craft that made Indian tea world-famous back into global focus," says Chatterjee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

