PlayboxTV to invest nearly ₹25 cr in content arm, eyes ₹100 cr ARR

The platform has made a strategic entry into the fast-growing micro-dramas segment with the launch of vertical content feature PlayShots

streaming services, cable operators, OTT users
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
OTT aggregator platform PlayboxTV has lined up an investment of around Rs 25 crore in the next 18 months to grow its newly-launched vertical-format content segment and expects annual recurring revenue of Rs 100 crore, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The OTT application enhances a customer's experience by listing movies, TV shows and web series from over 30 OTT apps with more than 350 channels across 10 languages.

The platform has made a strategic entry into the fast-growing micro-dramas segment with the launch of vertical content feature PlayShots.

"We have lined up an investment of around Rs 25 crore in the next 18 months to grow the new vertical (PlayShots)," Aamir Mulani, Founder & CEO of PlayboxTV said. The OTT platform expects annual recurring revenue of Rs 100 crore from the vertical, he added.

Available directly within the PlayboxTV app, PlayShots will offer viewers gripping, original Indian stories -- all in under 10 minutes, he said.

Mulani said vertical-format content is the future and PlayShots has embraced the growing trend of vertical viewing and short-form storytelling.

He added that the micro-drama industry is already making waves globally, adding that in China, for instance, the micro-drama market surpassed the traditional film industry in revenue in 2024, generating 50.44 billion yuan (approximately USD 6.9 billion).

Vertical content refers to visual material designed to be viewed in a vertical orientation, particularly suited for smartphones and tablets.

While the Indian entertainment ecosystem is more diverse and culturally layered, industry analysts foresee a significant rise in vertical content consumption, Mulani said.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai recently had noted that India's OTT industry has witnessed tenfold growth in recent years stating that while screen sizes may be shrinking, the scope of content is infinite, with micro screens delivering mega messages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :PlayStationgaming industryGaming Industry India

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

