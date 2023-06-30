IndiGo adds flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai from Lucknow airport from July 12

IndiGo will add two non-stop daily flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai from the Lucknow airport starting July 12, officials said on Friday.

After the flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai are added both onward and return the average international flights at the airport will increase from 13 to 17 flights per day, a Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) spokesperson said in a statement.

"Abu Dhabi will be the new destination for Indigo from Lucknow, while the airline will be re-starting its operations to Dubai from July 12. Last month, Lucknow airport added two flights to Dammam and with addition of four flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai from next month, the total average international flights will go up to 17 from 13 flights per day," CCSIA said.

The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow airport to Abu Dhabi will depart at 18.20 hrs and the Abu Dhabi to Lucknow flight will arrive at 03.25 hrs. The Lucknow-Dubai flight will depart at 13.30 hrs and Dubai-Lucknow flight will arrive at 22.20 hrs.

Lucknow airport has successfully added three airlines Air Asia India, Akasa Air, Thai Air Asia to start operations at the state capital.

On average, around 18,000 passengers travel through Lucknow airport daily via 120 flights.

In the first quarter of 2023-24, CCSIA recorded nearly 1.55 million passenger movements, the airport's statement said.