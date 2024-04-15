Home / Companies / News / Home solutions provider Resideo to buy Snap One in $1.4 billion deal

Home solutions provider Resideo to buy Snap One in $1.4 billion deal

The acquisition will help Resideo's ADI unit, a global distributor of audio-visual and low-voltage products, benefit from Snap One's smart-living solutions

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 5:41 PM IST
Home safety and security solutions provider Resideo Technologies said on Monday it would buy Snap One in a deal worth about $1.4 billion, including debt.

The $10.75-per-share cash deal for Snap One, a maker of security solutions such as surveillance cameras and thermostats, represents a 32.1% premium to the stock's last close.

The acquisition will help Resideo's ADI unit, a global distributor of audio-visual and low-voltage products, benefit from Snap One's smart-living solutions.

"ADI and Snap One are highly complementary businesses and together will meaningfully enhance our strategic and operational capabilities," Resideo CEO Jay Geldmacher said.

Shares of Snap One shot up 30.47% to $10.62 in premarket trading, after dropping 8.64% for the year so far.

Resideo intends to fund the deal with a combination of debt, cash on hand, and a $500 million perpetual convertible preferred equity investment from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC.

The deal is expected to add to its adjusted earnings per share in the first full year of ownership.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

