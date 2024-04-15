TCS expands presence in Brazil with new delivery centre in Londrina

Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), a global information technology services, consulting, and business solutions provider, has announced plans to open a new delivery centre in Londrina, Paraná, Brazil. This move is set to generate over 1,600 job opportunities within the next five years, which would bolster the local economy and expand TCS' footprint in the region, the company stated in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

TCS first established its presence in Londrina in 2018 and currently employs approximately 1,700 professionals in the city. The introduction of the new centralised campus will bring together the city's workforce under one roof, fostering a dynamic environment for collaboration and innovation in Londrina.

"The delivery centre will specialise in key areas such as business transformation, artificial intelligence, and cognitive business operations, offering a comprehensive suite of IT services to clients in Brazil and around the world," the company said.

During a recent visit to the Tata Experience Centre in Mumbai, Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, Governor of the State of Paraná, Brazil, emphasised the significance of TCS' investment in the region. He said, "This announcement by TCS is so important to us because it involves a strategic area for the development of our state. I have come to India to learn more about the capabilities that the country has built in many areas, especially in digital technologies, where India is a global leader, and leveraging experiences from here we can deepen digitisation of various services and products for the Brazilian economy."

Bruno Rocha, Country Head of TCS Brazil, highlighted the company's steadfast commitment to Brazil and its confidence in local talent. He said, "We are looking to double the number of associates in key areas such as cybersecurity, cloud, cognitive business operations, IT infrastructure services, artificial intelligence, and automation, reflecting our dedication to innovation and excellence in technology services."

With over two decades of operations in Brazil, TCS has established a strong presence in key cities, including Londrina, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro. The company has served a diverse clientele spanning industries such as banking, insurance, mining, retail, and telecommunications.

TCS has also consistently been recognised as a top employer in Brazil for ten consecutive years. Additionally, the company received the diversity seal from the state of Sao Paulo in 2022.