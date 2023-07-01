Home / Companies / News / Honda Cars' domestic wholesales declines by 35% to 5,080 units in June

Honda Cars' domestic wholesales declines by 35% to 5,080 units in June

The automaker sold 7,834 units in the domestic market in June 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Exports declined to 2,112 units last month from 2,502 units in June last year

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Honda Cars India on Saturday said its domestic wholesales declined by 35 per cent to 5,080 units in June.

"Our sales in June are in line with our projections and met our planned targets," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

The company will soon commence the pre-launch booking for Elevate, and it will be launched during the festive season, he added.

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

