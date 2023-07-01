Home / Companies / News / Sundaram-Clayton picks up additional stake in Emerald Haven Realty Ltd

Sundaram-Clayton picks up additional stake in Emerald Haven Realty Ltd

In 2022-23, Emerald Haven Realty generated a turnover of Rs 22.59 crore with a loss of Rs 41.84 crore, Sundaram-Clayton said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India Chennai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Auto component manufacturer Sundaram-Clayton Ltd has acquired an additional stake of 11.20 per cent in its subsidiary Emerald Haven Realty Ltd, the company said on Saturday.

Emerald Haven Realty Ltd is engaged in real estate development under the brand TVS Emerald and consequent to the acquisition, the stake of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd in EHRL increased to 77.60 per cent from 66.40 per cent.

In 2022-23, Emerald Haven Realty generated a turnover of Rs 22.59 crore with a loss of Rs 41.84 crore, Sundaram-Clayton said in a regulatory filing.

Sundaram-Clayton said it has acquired 11.20 per cent of total shareholding amounting to 2,86,11,220 equity shares of EHRL from Srinivasan Trust, which is part of the promoter group.

The cost of acquisition at which the shares were acquired was Rs 15 per share amounting to Rs 42.92 crore, the company said.

EHRL presents great diversification potential which has been conceptualized by the company and hence this investment is made, Sundaram-Clayton said.

"The acquisition has been completed on June 30, 2023," the company said.

Also Read

Sundaram Alternates launches Rs 1,500 cr realty private credit fund

Sundaram Home Finance to double number of branches giving small biz loans

TVS Motor Company sells entire 43.54% stake in Emerald Haven Realty

Sundaram-Clayton trades ex-date for scheme of arrangement; stock slumps 19%

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

We've become language agnostic: PVR on growing market of non-English films

SC to decide if resolution professionals can be tried under Corruption Act

HDFC Bank starts rebranding HDFC Ltd offices, branches after merger

Maruti Suzuki reports 2% rise in retail sales at 159,418 units in June

Hyundai Motor reports 5% rise in retail sales at 65,601 units in June

Topics :Sundaram Finance

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story