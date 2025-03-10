Home / Companies / News / Honda appoints Takashi Nakajima as new President & CEO of Honda Cars India

Honda appoints Takashi Nakajima as new President & CEO of Honda Cars India

Takashi Nakajima will succeed Takuya Tsumura, who will return to Japan to join Honda's headquarters after completing his three-year tenure in India

Honda Motor
Honda Motor Company (Photo: Company)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda Motor Company, on Monday, appointed Takashi Nakajima as the new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Honda Cars India (HCIL), effective April 1.
 
The announcement followed the annual management changes made by Honda Motor Company. Nakajima, who joined Honda in 1994, will succeed Takuya Tsumura. Tsumura will return to Japan to join Honda’s headquarters after completing his three-year tenure in India, the company said in a statement.
 
A Honda veteran of 30 years, Nakajima was the President at Honda Motor Russia since 2021 and has also worked in various other international markets like Japan, China, Spain, Czech Republic in the areas of business planning, product planning, marketing and sales promotion.
 
Media reports citing Honda said during his three-year tenure in India, Tsumura played a crucial role in enhancing the automaker’s premium brand image, strengthening customer-focused initiatives, and driving profitable growth. He led the launch of several premium models, including India's first mainstream hybrid, the Honda City e:HEV, the global SUV Honda Elevate, and the third-generation Amaze.
 
[With inputs from PTI]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chinese brand iQOO ties up with top 7 e-sports gamers to test its phones

Air India flight forced to return to Chicago due to clogged toilets

Fitch cuts Adani Energy's outlook to negative, cites US probe risks

Zomato transforms into Eternal Ltd as it expands beyond food delivery

AI development risks bias due to underrepresentation of women: Microsoft

Topics :HondaHonda Motor Coautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story