Zomato transforms into Eternal Ltd as it expands beyond food delivery

However, the change only applies to the corporate entity and not to the Zomato brand or app. The company reassured users that its food delivery service would continue under the same well-known name.

Shareholders approve name change and document modifications

In addition to the name change, shareholders also approved amendments to Zomato’s Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA). These legal documents will now reflect the new corporate identity.

The approval came through a postal ballot, as stated in the company’s official communication dated February 6 and February 7. The scrutiniser’s report detailing the voting outcome was published on March 9.

A strategic shift for the company

This rebranding move also aligns with Zomato’s long-term vision as it expands beyond food delivery. Over the years, the company has diversified into various ventures, including Blinkit, Hyperpure, and District, reinforcing its broader tech-driven ambitions.

ALSO READ: Blinkit, Zepto hike commissions to boost revenue amid tough competition On February 6, Zomato’s board of directors approved the corporate name change, pending regulatory approvals. This marks a new phase of growth as the company strengthens its position across multiple sectors.

New corporate website and stock ticker

As part of this transition, Zomato will update its corporate website from zomato.com to eternal.com. Additionally, its stock ticker will change from ZOMATO to ETERNAL, aligning with the company’s evolving brand identity.

CEO Deepinder Goyal explains the move

Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, provided insights into the name change in a letter to shareholders. He revealed that after acquiring Blinkit, the company internally started using “Eternal” to distinguish between the corporate entity and the Blinkit brand.

“The complete criteria for who qualifies for access will be determined at a later stage,” Goyal stated, emphasising that this strategic move reflects the company’s expanding ambitions.

What’s next for Zomato (now Eternal Ltd)?

The rebranding is expected to strengthen Zomato’s market presence and signal its commitment to long-term growth. With a focus on innovation and diversification, the company aims to maintain its leadership in the competitive food-tech and e-commerce ecosystem.

While the name on legal documents changes, Zomato’s app, service, and brand identity remain unchanged, ensuring a seamless experience for users and partners. Zomato shares were down 1.18 per cent at Rs 214.25 apiece at 11:40 am on Monday, March 10. The stock has declined 22.01 per cent, so far, in calendar year 2025.