Honda introduces new Activa125, compliant with latest BS-VI norms

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday said it has launched latest version of its scooter Activa125 with upgraded engine priced at Rs 78,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
The 2023 Activa125 now conforms to the stricter emission norms which will be effective from next month.

"With this new model, we have leveraged the latest technology to ensure that our customers can enjoy a smooth and hassle-free ride while meeting the latest norms," Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make products meet the second phase of BS-VI norms in real-time driving conditions.

Automobiles will need more sophisticated equipment to meet the next level of emission standards. The second phase of BS-VI emission norms is set to kick in on April 1.

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

