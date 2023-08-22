Home / Companies / News / Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Honda Cars India on Tuesday said it plans to increase vehicle prices from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The automaker currently sells two models -- City and Amaze in the domestic market.

"We have been trying to absorb accumulated cost pressures as much as possible. We will carry out a price revision on City and Amaze from September to partially offset the impact of increasing input costs," Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl told PTI.

The company is currently deciding on the quantum of the price increase, he added.

Currently, price of compact sedan Amaze starts from Rs 7.05 lakh, mid-sized sedan City from Rs 11.57 lakh and City e:HEV (hybrid) from Rs 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

