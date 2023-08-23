Home / Companies / News / Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

AGL, a product engineered and manufactured completely in India, plays a crucial role in airport operations

Ayushman Baruah
The complete engineering and technology that caters to the needs of airports was incubated and developed by the Honeywell Technology Solutions team in India.

US conglomerate Honeywell, has launched a new Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) manufacturing facility in Gurugram, India, in line with its ‘Make in India’ programme and commitment to domestic manufacturing and technological advancement.

AGL, a product engineered and manufactured completely in India, plays a crucial role in airport operations and is subject to comprehensive safety and compliance regulations by global aviation standards and regulatory bodies, the company said.

The complete engineering and technology that caters to the needs of airports was incubated and developed by the Honeywell Technology Solutions team in India.  

Honeywell’s AGLs will be manufactured at its 41,000-square-foot facility in Gurugram. The solution represents the entire set of ground-installed luminaires and related ancillaries that helps an aircraft land and find their way to the stand – helping enable uptime in adverse weather conditions.

“As Honeywell, we are delighted to step up the manufacturing line for advanced airfield ground lighting system which is completely designed, developed, and manufactured in India. These highly advanced solutions are key to meet the airports need for balance in compliance, safety, and environmental standards. The new Honeywell LED lighting solution for runways and taxiways, along with our extensive range of other aviation solutions, will not only help airports address these challenges, but also help improve safety and efficiency for airfield ground lighting operations,” said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India.

According to reports, the rapidly growing Indian aviation industry is expected to invest up to $12 billion into the sector and reach up to 220 airports by 2025 - up from the current 148. Honeywell believes its range of solutions and expertise in sustainable aviation practices will help play a pivotal role in this infrastructure growth journey as the demand for aviation peaks.

First Published: Aug 23 2023

